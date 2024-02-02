Investing in Success: How Covia’s Building a Workplace for Everyone

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Covia strives to cultivate a nurturing environment where team members with diverse backgrounds and experiences can thrive, recognizing that the success of a company is equal to the strength of its people. Covia’s open environment enables all Team Members to feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and abilities. Enabling all Team Members to perform at their best while being themselves is fundamental to our values and allows us to cultivate a reputation as an employer of choice and good neighbor in the communities we call home. Covia is investing in outreach and development programs that will welcome and develop the next generation of Covia Team Members. Let’s take a closer look at our current initiatives and how Covia is taking steps to build an environment where every Team Member, new and tenured, can succeed.

Community Outreach Visits

With over 40 locations across North America, we are presented with the opportunity to work in distinctive communities across our footprint. We take great pride in actively fostering strong connections with the communities in every region where we operate. Given Covia’s wide range of locations, it is our practice that our employees are as diverse as the communities we serve. To better understand the communities in which we operate in, we send members of the Talent Acquisition team to visit and spend time in the areas near Covia locations. In 2023, these employees had the opportunity to visit several of our plants to learn more about how Covia can serve and represent the people who live in these communities. As the team toured the facilities and worked with the hiring managers, they gained first-hand knowledge of the processes and how they vary from plant to plant, such as toll blending, dredging, coating, reclamation efforts, and more. This is important to ensure that we support initiatives and provide tools and resources to clearly communicate and educate our candidates. From volunteering to attending career fairs, these visits provided us with a unique opportunity to connect with members of the community. We gained an understanding of how to better represent current and potential team members in the area. Adrianna Ateh, Covia’s Talent Acquisition Manager, said "Talent acquisition is more than just filling open positions; it’s about putting the right people in the right positions to ensure their success and the success of the organization."

Internship Program

In 2023, Covia launched an internship program to provide mentorship and real-world experience to students across the US. The first year of the program was a huge success as we worked with a handful of outstanding students over the course of a 10-week program. Throughout the program, we encouraged students to grow and learn about the industry by connecting them with professionals at every level of the organization. Students worked alongside Covia engineers and specialists, gaining valuable knowledge about their potential future career. Team Members were thrilled about the opportunity to mentor the group of interns and pass along their knowledge to the next generation. Covia is working to improve the program to make sure the experience is even more fulfilling for the students we work with. We are excited to welcome the next group of interns as well as continue working with a few individuals who are returning to intern with us again. We look forward to the future of our internship program as we continue to create a better future for our Team Members and organization.

Building a Winning Culture

Covia is invested in building a workforce that prioritizes Team Members and empowers them to succeed. Whether they are aspiring interns, local community members, or current Team Members, we strive to cultivate an inclusive and supportive environment that fosters a sense of belonging and empowerment. If you are interested in learning more about employment opportunities at Covia and how we can foster your professional development, head to our careers page to learn more. We would love to hear from you.

