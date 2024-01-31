Internet 2.0 Conference’s 2024 Edition Brings Game-Changing Discussions

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / FinanceWire:

The Internet 2.0 Conference will be back in 2024, providing leaders with a legitimate platform in Dubai and Las Vegas to envision the future of technology.

The highly anticipated Internet 2.0 Conference is returning with its 2024 Edition, promising to be a cornerstone event for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. Organized to empower and enlighten, this tech conference will be hosted at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, UAE, from February 20th to 22nd, 2024, and subsequently at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, USA, from March 18th to 20th, 2024.

Covering a wide spectrum of themes, the conference will explore the current trends surrounding the crucial topics of the tech world, such as the Internet of Things, cloud computing, quantum computing, AI & machine learning, API & other services, and more.

The two distinct agendas for 2024, each tailored to specific geographical locations and emerging trends, will introduce the attendees to thought-provoking panel discussions and keynotes. The USA 2024 agenda will dive into insightful topics such as "How AR/VR/MR Can Revolutionize Customer Experiences" and "Challenges In Datafication: Privacy, Security, And Ethical Considerations," to name a few, while the Dubai 2024 agenda will capture integral talking points like "The Business Case For Sustainability Tech: Balancing Purpose And Profits," "Unlocking The Power Of Cloud: Transforming Traditional Industries," among others.

"The Internet 2.0 Conference 2024 Edition is a legit and dynamic platform where technology experts converge, setting the stage for in-depth discussions and unparalleled networking opportunities. As we unite tech enthusiasts and professionals from across the globe, our focus is on exploring cutting-edge themes and creating an environment for spontaneous collaborations. Our vision is to promote an ecosystem of innovation and ensuring that our digital future is shaped by diverse and informed perspectives," commented Tarun Wadhera, Manager at the Internet 2.0 Conference.

The Internet 2.0 Conference envisions a transformative digital landscape where the Internet evolves beyond its current state. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, it aims to propel the digital world into a new era of decentralized technologies, enhanced privacy, and ethical AI. This gathering of tech pioneers and thought leaders seeks to explore cutting-edge advancements that will shape a more connected, secure, and equitable global tech ecosystem, assisting in a brighter future for all.

About Internet 2.0 Conference

The Internet 2.0 Conference is a premier tech conference that brings together leading minds in the technology industry. It offers a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and exploring the latest trends and innovations in the tech world. The event showcases groundbreaking advancements and forecasts the future of digital landscapes. Attendees gain invaluable insights, supporting collaborations and shaping the next era of tech evolution.

For media inquiries and registration details, please visit www.internet2conf.com.

Contact:

Bhawna Banga

Internet 2.0 Conference

contact@internet2conf.com

+1 (346) 226-8280

SOURCE: Internet 2.0 Conference

View the original press release on accesswire.com