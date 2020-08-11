Interior minister urges governors to fully enforce Defence Order No. 11

Interior Minister Salameh Hammad Tuesday ordered local governors and security bodies to follow up on enforcing Defence Order No. 11 “with utmost firmness” and take legal action against violators.

Clause (1) of the defense order commits individuals to the set social distancing regulations and to wear face masks and gloves at public places, including ministries, government departments, official and public institutions or entities where in-place services are provided, including companies, establishments, shopping malls and commercial stores, clinics and health centers.

Under clause (2) of the order, health and other service providers in the aforementioned places, their workers and those working in the delivery services are obligated to wear masks and gloves, and not allow visitors into these places without wearing the protective gear.

Anyone flouting clause (1) faces a fine not less than 20 dinars, and not more than 50 dinars, and those found in violation of clause (2) are subject to a fine of not less than 100 dinars, and not exceeding 200 dinars, in addition to a two-week closure of the facility.

The Interior Minister stressed that the defence order is meant for adherence with precautions and prevention regulations and reducing the transmission of infection among the people to a minimum.

Source: Jordan News Agency