Interior minister asks governors to check on defense orders implementation

Minister of Interior, Samir Mobaideen, stressed the need to adhere to the implementation of defense orders and take the necessary measures against violators, especially with regard to wearing face masks, exhibiting social distancing, and shunning gatherings held on various occasions.

Chairing a meeting held remotely on Thursday, with the governors, the minister called on activating the national plan to address unusual weather conditions (2020-2021), in a”realistic manner” that achieves the desired goals, preserves citizens’ lives and property and “does not to disrupt daily life.”

Speaking during the meeting, the minister asked the rulers to follow up on the executive directors in the Kingdom’s governorates and districts tasked to carry out the duties per the aforementioned emergency plan, and officially report “dereliction” in any department or institution in this regard.

In turn, the governors highlighted their daily tasks and the most prominent duties at the security, service and developmental levels seeking to meet the citizens’ needs and address challenges facing them in various fields.

