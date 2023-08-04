Insan organization condemns crimes of robbery, assault and murder against Yemeni citizens in America

Insan Organization for Rights and Freedoms has condemned the repeated crimes of robbery, assault and murder against Yemeni citizens in the United States of America, while they are carrying out their work and activities inside their shops and others.

The organization indicated in a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the US authorities record most of these crimes against members of the Yemeni community against unknown persons, the latest of which was the killing of the Yemeni citizen Ahmed Ahmed Saleh Al-Qalfani, 28 years old, from Sana’a-Sanhan province, who was murdered in Montgomery, Alabama, this week.

The organization expressed condolences to the family of the citizen Al-Qalafani and all the Yemeni community in the United States of America, stressing standing with the Yemeni community in the face of such outlaw attacks.

The statement indicated that what the American street is experiencing does not match what the US administration claims to provide security protection and preserve the rights and safety of its citizens and residents.

Insan Organization for Rights and Freedoms called on the international community and the US administration to stand seriously in front of these crimes, to take strict measures against the perpetrators and to bring them to judicial justice so that they receive their punishment.

Source: Yemen News Agency