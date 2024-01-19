INNO Holdings and ASP Isotopes Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money(R) Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with INNO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) and ASP Isotopes, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) on The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 20, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

In an exclusive interview, Alice Gong, COO of INNO Holdings, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. INNO Holdings is transforming the construction industry with its innovative approach to sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective building methods. Utilizing advanced steel-framing technology, the Company’s solutions reduce construction times by over 50% while significantly cutting labor costs. INNO Holdings manufactures metal studs, prefab wall panels, joists, and trusses offsite, delivering assembled products ready for erection and connection. This approach results in cleaner, more organized construction sites with fewer safety hazards. As a trailblazer in the burgeoning $235.4 billion offsite construction market, INNO Holdings is seizing the opportunity presented by the increasing trend toward modular building techniques. With tailwinds from President Biden’s Executive Order 14057 and the Los Angeles City Council’s recent ban on wood-frame buildings, there is a growing demand for INNO’s products. The Company isn’t merely offering an alternative to traditional construction methods; it’s establishing a new industry standard and delivering unparalleled value to its commercial, residential, and industrial clients. With upcoming product launches and an existing order backlog exceeding $15 million, INNO Holdings appears to be on the cusp of substantial growth.

Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. ASP Isotopes successfully acquired two incomplete ASP plants in Pretoria, South Africa, and obtained the required licenses from the nuclear regulators, including the Non-proliferation Council of South Africa, to complete construction of the plants and produce commercial product. Cold commissioning of the first manufacturing plant, capable of enriching light isotopes, was completed in Q1 2023, and ASP Isotopes entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a North American customer for the entire offtake of the Company’s first light isotope plant. The Company intends to enter into "take or pay" style offtake agreements with customers and expects to be a leading supplier of non-nuclear enriched isotopes by 2028. ASP Isotopes has secured multiple supply agreements, including a 25-year agreement valued at up to $27 million per annum with BRICEM (Beijing Research Institute of Chemical Engineering Metallurgy) to supply highly enriched Molybdenum-100 (Mo-100); a multi-year agreement with a Canadian company valued at $3.8 million per annum for Carbon-14 (C-14), the most frequently used radiolabel healthcare; a $9 million supply agreement with a US customer for a highly enriched isotope – customer made a $900,000 prepayment during Q3 2023 with commercial deliveries anticipated beginning in Q1 2024; and two MOUs for High Assay Low Enriched Uranium (HALEU) – $30 billion of HALEU demand expected based on initial discussions with customers. HC Wainwright initiated coverage of ASP Isotopes in December 2023 with a buy rating and $3.25 per share price target.

About INNO Holdings

Inno is an innovative building-technology company with a mission to transform the construction industry with our proprietary cold-formed steel-framing technology and other innovations. We are a manufacturer of cold-formed-steel members and prefabricated homes. We offer a full range of services required to transform raw materials into precise steel framing products and prefabricated homes. We sell these finished products either to businesses or directly to customers. The finished products and cold-formed-steel members are used in a variety of building types, including residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure. We hope to transform the construction industry by having our proprietary cold-formed steel-framing technology replace wooden and traditional steel structures.

For more information, please visit https://www.innometalstuds.com

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Small Stocks Big Money® Show," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip’s products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations.

"Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today"

