INJAZ, Oxfam conclude capacity-building workshop to VTC staff

A workshop, which was held by the Information Technology Association of Jordan (INTAJ), in cooperation with Oxfam, was concluded on Thursday, within the Arab-Danish partnership program.

According to an INJAZ press statement, the workshop comes within the continued cooperation with Jordan’s Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), which begun more than 20 years ago, aimed to contribute to its staff empowerment and capacity-building process, with the cooperation of Oxfam.

Speaking during the concluding session, the VTC’s Assistant Director, Ahmed Shatnawi, said the workshop comes within a set of joint initiatives and activities carried out with INJAZ, which have a “positive” impact on developing the corporation’s technical and administrative workers.

The workshop, he said, also stimulates and supports VTC’s development role, which had “positive effects” on the participants at all levels.

The 2-day workshop, held with 3 sessions per day, saw the participation of 45 technical and administrative employees from the VTC, with anti-Covid-19 health protocol and instructions observed, according to the statement.

Source: Jordan News Agency