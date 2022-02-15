Infortrend EonStor GS Enterprise Unified Storage Empowers School Online Learning and Data Backup

TAIPEI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, empowers school online learning and data backup with EonStor GS enterprise unified storage. The solution provides stable, uninterrupted services to multiple users within highly concurrent access time during online classes, as well as guarantees to meet the long-term storage needs for massive volumes of digital teaching materials.

Many educational institutions have now shifted to a remote learning model. This has allowed for the continuation of learning despite the ongoing disruption, but on the other hand, it put significant pressure on IT infrastructures, requiring institutions to invest in a proper on-premises storage. To provide the normal online learning operation, storage solutions should meet performance needs during remote and concurrent access periods for multiple users, scale capacity on demand, and fulfill secure data backup for the rapidly increasing in both the quantity and type of files.

EonStor GS unified storage offers a comprehensive solution for school online learning application enabling educational institutions to deliver high quality educational services for online learners. The high sequential bandwidth of 11GB/s satisfies high concurrency data access requirement and guarantees that all the students can simultaneously get uninterrupted and quick access to all types of course content. A single GS supports up to 896 hard drives and provides more than 14PB capacity. As the quantity of course materials and online classes expand, GS can be horizontally scaled out up to 4 nodes, allowing linear expansion of performance and capacity. To fully protect e-learning materials, GS supports both local and remote data backup functions.

“EonStor GS delivers smooth user experience for multiple concurrent access in online learning application. It provides required scalability and flexibility to manage and access large data volumes contributing education providers and students,” said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor GS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.