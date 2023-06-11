Inflation up 3.36pct in January-May of 2023

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, edged up 3.36 percent in the Janurary-May period of 2023, reaching 108.5 points against 104.97 in 2022. According to a monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Sunday, the biggest drivers of the increase were rents, which contributed 5.17 percent, followed by fuels and lighting with 18.4 percent, transportation with 3.14 percent, dairy products with 8.59 percent and health with 6.5 percent. Last May, inflation increased by 1.96 to 108.62 points compared to 106.53 points recorded in the same month of 2022, the figures showed. Rents contributed 5.17 percent to the monthly increase, followed by transportation with 2.45 percent, dairy products with 7.56 percent, health with 6.18 percent and culture and entertainment with 9.27 percent.

Source: Jordan News Agency