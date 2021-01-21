Infiltration, drug smuggling attempt foiled at border

The Eastern Military Zone on Thursday, thwarted an infiltration attempt that included smuggling drugs from Syria into the Kingdom.

A source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said that army personnel have arrested the suspect, who was transferred to the concerned authorities.

Searching the area, army personnel found 193 palm-sized sheets of hashish, the source noted, stressing that the JAF personnel will deal “firmly” with any infiltration or smuggling attempt so as to protect the Kingdom and its citizens.

Source: Jordan News Agency