Industry Minister declares incentives for home-based businesses

Amman, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tariq Hamouri announced on Saturday a package of government incentives to promote home-based enterprises and products.

He said during the opening of a bazaar entitled: “my work is from my Home”, that the package included reduction of licensing fees by half in the Amman Municipality area, and also gave the Amman Mayor the powers for total exemption for the first three years.

The bazaar aims to promote home-based products and businesses that are considered a key sector of the national economy that generates job opportunities for young Jordanians, enhances employment and empowers families in the Kingdom’s various regions.

Source: Jordan News Agency