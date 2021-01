More than 7,200 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Indonesia Saturday, pushing the caseload to some 758,500, according to the Antara News.

The Indonesian official news agency cited the Health Ministry as saying that COVID-19 killed 226 within the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 22,555.

More than 625,500 people have recovered from the respiratory disease so far, it added.

Source: Jordan News Agency