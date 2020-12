Some 6,030 COVID-19 infections were recorded in Indonesia Saturday, pushing the caseload to more than 567,700, according to the Antara News.

The National news agency said that COVID-19 killed 110 people within the last 24 hours, as the death toll in the country nears 17,600.

More than 470,450 people have recovered from the respiratory and highly contagious disease, it highlighted.

Source: Jordan News Agency