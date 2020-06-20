India seeks $5 billion trade exchange with Jordan , says envoy

Amman, Indian Ambassador to Jordan, Anwar Halim, said the two countries need to diversify their trade and stronger joint business interaction, in a bid to achieve the trade target of US$ 5 billion by 2025 from US$ 1.74 billion registered in 2019.

Speaking during a press conference on India’s celebration of the Yoga Day, he added the preliminary data for the first 10 months (April 2019- Jan 2020) of trade has shown an increase by US$400 million of exports from India to Jordan.

The envoy continued to say:” We are constantly identifying new areas of cooperation in commercial sector. India imports fertilizers, phosphates, phosphoric acid etc. from Jordan and exports electrical machinery, cereals, frozen meat, organic and inorganic chemicals, animal fodders, engineering and automotive parts etc.”.

In July 2017 Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement was signed between our two countries to further expand, develop and diversify our trade relations and promote economic, trade and investment cooperation. We are sure that under the guidance of our political leadership, the economic and commercial cooperation between our two countries is poised at a high growth trajectory, according to the envoy.

Responding to a press question on the level of Jordanian-Indian relations, coordination and political consultation, he said India’s relationship with Jordan has always been characterized by warmth and goodwill based on mutual respect, adding following the high level visits by that of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Jordan and by His Majesty King Abdullah II’s visit to India in 2018, bilateral ties have been in a upward trajectory.

Continuing: “Our political, commercial and technical relations have witnessed a great momentum this year. A series of high level visits have given a fillip to our bilateral ties. The two leaders also met at various international fora in the past year and had regular telephonic consultations with each other.”

The envoy announced an India-Jordan Centre of Excellence in IT will shortly be coming up at the Al-Hussein Technical University (HTU) which would be set up by the Government of India through Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), adding the Center will train IT professionals in Jordan over a period of 5 years and for Training of Master trainers in IT field from Jordan.

Moreover, he said an in-kind assistance was also provided by India to Jordan for pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines amounting to US$5million, adding the two countries have bilateral Dialogue Mechanisms/ Joint working groups, which meet regularly.

In this context, he noted the 10th India-Jordan Joint Trade and Economic Commission (JTEC) was held in New Delhi in July, 2017 and the 11th Meeting is scheduled to take place in Jordan, adding our interaction with Jordan in multilateral fora, particularly under UN framework has fostered better understanding on mutual concerns and priorities.

Continuing;” We have successfully achieved an increased economic cooperation but we aim to develop this cooperation more in the field of technology, infrastructure, railways, software and IT, etc.”

Significantly, in 2020, three major developments have taken place wherein, the Jordanian Chemical Company of the Jordanian Phosphate Mines Company and Allo Fluoride Limited, signed an agreement in January to establish a factory to produce aluminum fluoride at a cost of US$ 25 million in the Shidiyah area of Ma’an Governorate. The Jordanian Phosphate Mines Company and the public sector company MMTC in India signed a Memorandum of understanding to export phosphate , fertilizer and phosphoric acid on 11 January 2020. In a unique achievement, for the first time, the two parties agreed to buy/sell phosphates, ammonia, DAP, etc, he pointed out.

This would contribute towards the better availability of Fertilizers in India and to the revenues of JPMC. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on 11 January 2020 between Arab Potash Company (APC-Jordan) and MMTC Limited. This MoU signifies a unique achievement as for the first time these two parties agreed to buy/sell potash, which would contribute towards the better availability of Fertilizers and food security in India and to the revenues of APC, he pointed out.

On the level of the size of Indian investments in Jordan and the possibility of increasing mutual investment, he said India is a “prominent” investor in Jordan and was Jordan’s 4th largest trading partner in 2014, adding a successful cooperation in fertilizer sector between the two countries exists.

A Joint venture project worth US$ 860 million between the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and the Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative (IFFCO) for manufacturing of Phosphoric Acid set up in Eshidiya is already in operation and progressing well. Indian Potash Ltd. and KIT, Dubai (a wholly owned subsidiary of IFFCO, India) jointly acquired 37% shareholding in the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) in 2018. Over 20 textile industries, owned by Indians, with investments of more than US$ 300 million are located in the Qualified Industrial Zones in Jordan. Many new such investments are underway, he said.

EPC/Turnkey contract (JOD 142 Million) with Jordan Phosphate Mining Company Ltd (JPMC) for construction of New Phosphate Rock Terminal was successfully completed by AFCONS Infrastructure Limited a few years ago and was formally inaugurated by His Majesty King Abdullah II, he noted.

On the the level of bilateral tourism cooperation, he said besides its scenic beauty and historic sites, Jordan offers a unique blend of culture, history, food, wellness, adventure and warm hospitality that continues to draw tourists not only from India but from all over the world. Worldwide, due to COVID19 pandemic the tourism sector has been hit hardest by the crisis.

Both countries, he affirmed, shall strive to work hard to revive our tourism and other sectors, while battling economic fallout due to the coronavirus health crisis, adding prior to the coronavirus crisis, in 2019, there was a steady growth in overnight visitors from India a trend which has continued for the past 5-10 years.

In this context, he noted another interesting trend was that Indian tourists spent more time in Jordan, elaborating the average length of stay of Indian visitors – both leisure and business – also increased to 2.8 days. Eased visa restrictions for Indian nationals, who could now obtain Jordanian visa at the border crossings, also helped boost tourism from India.

He added: “Restoration of direct connectivity could be the first step towards promotion of tourism and commerce both ways. This would also encourage tourists from India to stay longer, to enjoy Jordan’s beautiful sights and attractions. It is our hope that as the pandemic subsides and normalcy is restored, bilateral tourism cooperation shall grow in the coming months. We shall endeavour to make efforts to promote bilateral tourism between our two countries.”

On the Yoda Day, he said this year’s celebration is observed amid the COVID19 pandemic and the social distancing norms honored under the theme ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’, which will will be telecast live on our Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/IndiaInJordan/ on Sunday, 21 June 2020 at 11:00 hours Jordan time.

Source: Jordan News Agency