India on Sunday recorded 279 new deaths and 18732 new cases from the coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The Covid-19 caseload in India topped 10 million, while the number of fatalities rose to 147622, the Indian news agency cited the ministry as saying.

The ministry pointed out that the number of infections that were recorded today is the lowest in 170 days.

