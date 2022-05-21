Independence Day holiday announced

Ministries and public departments will observe a public holiday on Thursday, May 26 on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, according to a circular issued by Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh.

On Wednesday public servants will end their work at 2:00pm to enable them to attend the events due to the occasion that will start at 5pm in designated areas across the Kingdom, the circular said.

The circular excludes ministries and public departments whose work nature necessitates otherwise.

Jordan gained its full independence from the British mandate and was declared a kingdom on May 25, 1946.

