Inauguration of agricultural season in Hajjah



The Secretary-General of the Local Council in Hajjah province, Ismail Al-Muhaim, inaugurated the agricultural season and distributed more than 15,000 seedlings.

At the inauguration at the province center, Al-Muhaim stressed the importance of supporting farmers, providing them with coffee seedlings, redoubling efforts to encourage them to grow one of the most important cash crops for which Yemen and the province are famous, promoting agricultural development, and supporting the national economy.

He stressed the keenness of the Revolutionary Leadership and the Supreme Political Council to expand the cultivation of agricultural crops for which every district in the province is famous, in order to ensure achieving self-sufficiency and achieving food security.

He pointed out that there are many nurseries affiliated with the Agriculture Office to provide farmers with seedlings, pointing to the fertile land in the districts of Bani Al-Awam, Sharas, Kahlan Afar and Mubin for growing coffee.

Engineer Ousha explain

ed that there is an inter-plan to grow coffee with a number of crops in Al-Sharafayn districts during the coming period.

Source: Yemen News Agency