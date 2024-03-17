Inauguration Eid clothing for martyrs’ children and missing persons in Amran



The Governor of Amran, Dr. Faisal Jaman, inaugurated the free exhibition of Eid clothing for the children of martyrs and missing persons in the province.

The exhibition targets seven thousand and 759 children of martyrs and missing persons in various districts.

Governor Jaman, along with the director of the branch of the General Authority for the Welfare of Families of Martyrs, Ibrahim Al-Nono, and the director of the Amran Directorate, Abdul Rahman Al-Imad, were briefed on the pavilions and sections of the exhibition and its contents of ready-made clothes in various sizes for boys and girls.

The Governor of Amran praised the efforts of the General Authority for the Welfare of Martyrs’ Families and the attention it gives to the children of martyrs and missing persons. He pointed out the importance of Eid clothing exhibition projects in helping these families, which is considered the least duty offered to them in return for what the martyrs provided for the sake of the nation.

He called on everyone to pay

attention to the families of the martyrs and missing persons, to care for them, and to assist them, especially in light of the repercussions of the aggression and siege.

For his part, Director of the Authority’s branch, Al-Nono, explained that all the contents of the exhibition were produced by factories that were rehabilitated by the Authority for productive families of martyrs’ families.

He pointed out that 17 fixed and one mobile exhibitions will be opened in the province’s directorates to cover the needs of the martyrs’ children.

