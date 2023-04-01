IMF agrees $15bln loan to Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Saturday said its executive board approved a $15.6 billion financing package for embattled Ukraine over four years as part of a $115 billion international support package. According to Euro News, the IMF stated that the new stream of funds would release about $2.7 billion immediately to Ukraine. It expressed its expectation that the decision would help collect large-scale financing from donors and international partners for Ukraine.

Source: Jordan News Agency