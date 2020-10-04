IEC launches hotline to respond to candidacy-related queries

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Sunday launched a hotline (+962-799-093-905) dedicated to responding to all queries related to candidate registration for the forthcoming parliamentary elections slated for November 10th.

Also, the IEC announced that those wishing to sign up as candidates but can not do so in-person because they are either quarantined or living in an isolated area can name a person to submit their candidacy application and sign on their behalf. The same applies to those who want to withdraw their candidacy, the commission added.

The person acting on behalf of the prospective candidate must, however, present a special power of attorney as required by the law. To do so, the IEC explained, the president of the district’s court will send the notary public and a member of the elections committee to the place where the prospective candidate is quarantined or self-isolating in order for them to duly sign the special power of attorney.

The IEC said the arrangement is put in place given the fact that there are areas and persons currently quarantined or isolated across the country and it also intended to give equal opportunities to all those wishing to join the parliamentary race.

Source: Jordan News Agency