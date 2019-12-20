ICC prosecutor announces probe into war crimes in Palestinian territories

Amman, The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Besouda, on Friday, announced that she wanted to open a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

Besouda added that before doing so she would ask the Hague-based tribunal to rule on the territory over which it has jurisdiction, as Israel is not a member of the court, AFP reported.

“I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into the situation in Palestine,” Bensouda said in a statement.

“In brief, I am satisfied that war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.”

Bensouda launched a preliminary probe in January 2015 into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and the Palestinian territories, in the wake of the 2014 Gaza war.

Israel and the United States have both refused to sign up to the court, which was set up in 2002 to be the only global tribunal trying the world’s worst crimes, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Palestinians, who signed up to the ICC in 2015, have already accepted the court’s jurisdiction but have repeatedly urged the court to move faster.

A full ICC investigation could possibly lead to charges against individuals being brought. States cannot be charged by the ICC.

The nearly five-year preliminary investigation has looked at the 2014 war which left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side, the majority civilians, and 74 on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers.

Source: Jordan News Agency