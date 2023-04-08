Human rights monitor and document damages and crimes of aggression in Amran

A field team from the Ministry of Human Rights began on Friday monitoring and documenting the damage and destruction left by the US-Saudi aggression in Amran province.

Where the field team, headed by the head of the executive unit in the ministry, Aref Al-Amiri, and with them the director of the ministry’s office in the governorate, Muhammad Al-Hamdi, was briefed on the damage to the buildings of the government and judicial complexes, the governorate’s security department, the sports stadium, the closed hall, communications and the cement factory in the governorate’s capital.

Al-Amiri indicated that the Ministry of Human Rights is currently conducting a field visit at the level of all governorates and districts, to monitor and document the war crimes and destruction left behind by the aggression, to inform human rights organizations about them, as well as to work to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Source: Yemen News Agency