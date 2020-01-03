Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Ranks No. 1 Globally (Excluding North America), According to Dell’Oro Group

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Wi-Fi 6 ranks No.1 in the global market (excluding North America), according to the report on global Wi-Fi 6 indoor AP market share from 2018 Q3 to 2019 Q3 by Dell’Oro Group, a leading independent market analysis and research firm.

In October 2018, the Wi-Fi Alliance officially announced an all-new Wi-Fi naming system for Wi-Fi generations, with Wi-Fi 6 as the simplified name for IEEE 802.11ax. Wi-Fi 6 improves on Wi-Fi 5 with more than four times the maximum bandwidth per client and number of concurrent clients, and more than three times lower latency. Such improvements have led to Wi-Fi 6 being adopted by a growing number of enterprises, schools, hospitals, and other pioneers to connect everything on their campus networks. These early adopters are using Wi-Fi 6 to deploy innovative applications such as 4K/8K HD video conferencing, VR/AR interactive teaching, telemedicine, and intelligent robots.

The latest Dell’Oro Group report is a testimony to the increasing popularity of Wi-Fi 6 among global organizations. According to the report, the overall revenue of the global Wi-Fi 6 market grew explosively in the first three quarters of 2019, growing to 30 times that of 2018. In the same period, the revenues of the Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 markets decreased slightly. This market performance signifies 2019 as being the first year of Wi-Fi 6 commercial use.

Huawei is a leader in the Wi-Fi 6 market. With its AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, Huawei took the lead in deploying the industry’s first enterprise-class Wi-Fi 6 network in Shanghai as early as 2018. Since then, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, powered by Huawei 5G, has been the preferred choice of more industry customers around the world, helping them to build the ideal Wi-Fi 6 networks with zero coverage holes, zero wait time, and zero packet loss during roaming. Typical customers include Shenzhen Metro in China, Basel St. Jakob-Park stadium in Switzerland, Agos bank in Italy, Mondragon University in Spain, and University of Johannesburg in South Africa.

Steven Zhao, President of Campus Network Domain, Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, said: “We are very pleased to see that Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 has been widely used across sectors like education, government, large enterprises, and manufacturing. Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 is helping more enterprises of all sizes to build user experience-centric networks for increased office and production efficiencies, paving the way for the large-scale rollout of digital services and accelerating digital transformation.”

Customers’ trust in Huawei Wi-Fi 6 is attributed to Huawei’s continuous investment and dedication in the Wi-Fi 6 industry.

Huawei top expert Osama Aboul Magd was elected as the chair of the IEEE 802.11ax Working Group in 2014, injecting his insights to continuously navigate the development direction of the Wi-Fi 6 industry standards.

Huawei’s contribution to Wi-Fi 6 standard proposals ranks No. 1 among device vendors.

In October 2017, Huawei launched the industry’s first commercial Wi-Fi 6 AP. Since then, Huawei has constantly expanded its Wi-Fi 6 portfolio by successively launching innovative products and solutions tailored to different scenarios.

Huawei and Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) have joined forces to explore Wi-Fi 6-based teaching innovations and use cases in a Spanish university.

In the future, Huawei will continue to work with upstream and downstream partners throughout the industry, focus on industry-specific scenarios, and deliver ideal Wi-Fi 6 network solutions for new digital applications. Huawei will also forge ahead with its AirEngine Wi-Fi series products and solutions powered by Huawei 5G to help enterprises build future-proof, fully-connected campus networks.

To find out more, visit the Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 website.