Huawei Unveils Full-Stack Data Center Solution to Renew Digital Infrastructure

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At MWC 2022 Barcelona, Huawei unveiled the Full-Stack Data Center Solution during the Huawei Full-Stack Data Center Forum. Designed to help enterprises embrace modern data centers, this brand-new solution leverages the power of Huawei’s full-stack capabilities from energy consumption to IT equipment. It is built to help businesses modernize their data center infrastructure and lay a solid foundation for digital transformation, with four key principals at its core: renew computing & storage, renew network, renew reliability, and renew green.

Just as we can’t live without mobile phones, enterprises can’t live without data centers. Data centers are the computers of enterprises. It’s estimated that more than 90% of computing power and data will be aggregated in data centers by 2025. This makes data centers the key to driving enterprises to go digital. At the session, Ian Redpath, Informa Analyst said, ” Enterprises are modernizing their data centers with green DC facilities, and innovative ICT infrastructure and cloud technologies. The renewal of data centers will improve enterprises’ business efficiency and optimize TCO.”

Mr. Shi Wei, Director of Huawei Data Center Solution Dept, said, “Building cloud, intensive, and green data centers poses many new challenges to ICT infrastructure. Our Full-Stack Data Center Solution addresses these challenges by renewing computing & storage, network, reliability, and green to reshape digital infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation.”

The four key principals of the Huawei Full-Stack Data Center solution are as follows:

Renew Computing & Storage: Digital transformation increases the requirements for computing power and storage resources in data centers. Huawei provides all-flash storage products suitable for all scenarios to accelerate data processing in primary storage, data analysis, and data backup. Its OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage, for example, uses the NVMe over Fabric plus (NoF+) network and FlashLink algorithm to reduce latency to 0.05 milliseconds, which is 2 times faster than competing products. The FusionCube HCI series implements xPU computing power convergence, storage-compute-network convergence, and service convergence to offer HCI and capabilities featuring efficiency, green, and application, improving the VM/container density by 30% over the traditional HCI. To help with cloud transformation, Huawei Cloud Stack (HCS) provides an intelligent cloud management platform and intelligent data lakes to implement on-demand resource provisioning and fast service rollout. Huawei OceanStor Dorado has been extensively used in a wide range of industries around the world. At this forum, Huawei launched the next-generation OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage with the gateway-free active-active solution for SAN and NAS, and invited customers in the healthcare industry to share their stories using this product. Large- and medium-sized hospitals in European countries face pressing challenges in performance and O&M when dealing with data growing at an annual rate between 60% and 120%. These challenges are easily addressed by the OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage because it not only solves performance bottlenecks, but also simplifies O&M through multi-workload consolidation. Additionally, the unique gateway-free active-active solution for SAN and NAS ensures zero loss of mission-critical data and zero service disruption.

Renew Network: The growing scale of services increases the need for efficiency and makes management more complex. Huawei provides a network solution comprising lossless Ethernet powered by the industry’s only iLossless intelligent algorithm; WDM devices; routers using the industry’s only board-level cable technology; and data-network synergy for one-stop minute-level provisioning of private line services, to achieve ultimate agility and efficiency of data center networks.

Renew Reliability: To improve the disaster recovery (DR) capability of data centers, Huawei provides the all-scenario DR solution. The solution provides full-stack DR, full-cycle efficient backup, and unified DR management to ensure highly reliable data center services anytime and anywhere. For example, Huawei’s storage and wavelength division device collaboration technology shortens the active-active link switchover time from 50 to 5 ms, and the OceanProtect Backup Storage, built on the all-flash architecture, improves the backup bandwidth three-fold thanks to the end-to-end acceleration feature.

Renew Green: Huawei believes that to build a green and low-carbon data center, data center infrastructure needs to be reconstructed throughout the entire lifecycle, from construction, power supply, and distribution to cooling and O&M. Huawei also provides the full-link converged power module that runs on the high-power density UPS integrated with UPS power distribution center (PDC), to reduce data center footprint by 47%. Such a module also fully utilizes data center space, saving more than 10% of the IT equipment space. Huawei also offers an indirect evaporative cooling solution EHU (environment handling unit) that runs on its unique polymer heat exchanger to maximize natural cooling sources. The EHU can also collaborate with iCooling, the industry’s only commercial AI energy optimization technology, to reduce the PUE to less than 1.2 compared with the chilled water-based cooling system, reducing annual energy consumption by over 14%.

By combining the advantages of full-stack data center products and solutions, Huawei helps customers build an industry-leading cloud, intensive, and green data center and power their digital transformation.

