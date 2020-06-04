Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage Wins Best of Show Award at Interop Tokyo 2020

Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage and Intelligent Vision Product Line, was happy to accept this award. On the award, he said, “We are very pleased that our next-generation OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage won Interop Tokyo’s Best of Show Award. In fact, this is the second time that Huawei OceanStor Dorado has won this award since 2017, so we are happy it is getting the recognition it deserves by the Japanese IT market its advanced and stringent performance.” Peter later added, “Current trends show that in our digital economy, new 5G and AI connections and applications have accelerated data production and flow, and caused digital transaction frequency to increase by more than 10 times. Now, enterprises need to handle service response in less than 1 ms, so conventional data infrastructure needs to be upgraded.” It is on this background that Huawei released its next-generation OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage series. Huawei storage team has been working on core production and transaction scenarios for 10 years, and has succeeded in setting numerous performance, reliability, and intelligence benchmarks. “Our series is designed to help customers in Japan and elsewhere use more stable and reliable storage, and help find the value in their data.”

Based on the unique end-to-end acceleration platform and innovative NOF+ solution, the Huawei next-gen OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage can achieve 20 million IOPS and 0.1 ms latency, setting a new benchmark for performance. The highly reliable SmartMatrix architecture ensures that a single system tolerates the failure of a maximum of 7 out of 8 controllers, ensuring continuous of mission-critical services. The AI architecture leverages an intelligent hardware platform, software and machine learning algorithms to automatically optimize storage resource allocation, improving the read cache hit ratio by 20% and enhancing storage utilization.

Since the launch of the first-generation OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage in 2010, Huawei has heavily invested in the all-flash field. Currently, Huawei All-Flash Storage has served more than 10,000 enterprises worldwide and has been recognized as a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant, ranking No.1 in both the Chinese market share and the global market growth rate. For more information about Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/ products/cloud-computing-dc/ storage/all-flash-storage.

Interop Tokyo is a prestigious network computing industry event and the largest and most influential ICT exhibition in Japan, with the Best of Show Award offered to the best products of the year. Each year, an extensive team composed of authoritative experts and university professors selects and reviews the most innovative products and solutions, all featuring extreme commercial value, from hundreds of nominated solutions. After excelling in multiple rounds among the selected vendors, Huawei OceanStor Dorado V6 won the Best of Show Award, indicating its unique technical advantages and recognition by the industry authorities.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees by the end of 2018, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

