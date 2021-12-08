HUAWEI Ads Secures App Growth Awards Win

BERLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI Ads has secured a win at this year’s App Growth Awards.

Held in Berlin as part of the App Promotion Summit, the App Growth Awards recognise app innovation and app marketing progress, drawing submissions from around the world. Finalists are judged by industry experts, with HUAWEI Ads securing the UA award for impressive growth over the past year.

The award highlighted HUAWEI Ads’ effective performance-driven UA solutions, inclusive of local support, competitive cost-per-thousand (CPM), successful cost-per-click (CPC) rate, as well as effective cost-per-action (CPA) and cost-per-install (CPI) for apps, games, and e-commerce solutions.

As well as recognising HUAWEI Ads’ success in UA, the Awards showcased the platform’s growth over the past year. HUAWEI Ads currently reaches over 1 billion connected Huawei devices and over 730 million Huawei device users, with daily global traffic exceeding 2.7 billion.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from the App Growth Awards,” said Neo Miao, President of Business Growth, Huawei Mobile Services Europe, Huawei Consumer Business Group. “We welcome new partners to come on board as we continue our growth and look forward to working closer with our existing partners. Together, we will build an open, intelligent ecosystem to better connect the world.”

HUAWEI Ads was praised for its tailored approach to advertising, with strong performance among its partners to prove it. One of HUAWEI Ads’ key partners, an e-commerce provider, saw a 537% increase in daily activations and a 278% increase in CTR, while keeping the activation cost below 45%.

The platform is available to media agencies and app publishers worldwide, bridging communication between Huawei partners and device users. HUAWEI Ads can create niche audiences for partner ads, using the Data Management Platform (DMP) to target the intended demographic.

Huawei has worked to create an optimum user and partner experience with HUAWEI Ads. Users can access an in-app details page before downloading, and a promotion program is available for advertisers and certified agencies in Europe, providing free trials, early-bird incentives, and premium on-device resources.

HUAWEI Ads’ success at this year’s App Growth Awards demonstrates the platform’s fast development– it has been described as ‘one of the fastest-growing platforms in Europe’ by AppsFlyer. In the coming years, HUAWEI Ads will continue to bring out new features to further improve its partner and user experience.

About HUAWEI Ads

HUAWEI Ads is a mobile marketing platform tailored for Huawei devices. By integrating the underlying algorithms and architecture, it gives advertisers unique and value driven ways to reach a global audience of smartphone users. It delivers a broad array of ad formats across display and search channels, including native, banners, video, and rewarded ads, to more than 730 million Huawei device users globally. In addition to the HUAWEI Ads platform, we offer HUAWEI Ads publisher service, which allows developers to integrate HUAWEI Ads kit and generate additional revenue from their apps.

For more information about HUAWEI Ads, visit: https://ads.huawei.com/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1705117/Picture.jpg