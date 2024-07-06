HRH the Crown Prince Congratulates President of the Union of the Comoros on Independence Day

Riyadh: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished the president constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Union of the Comoros steady progress and prosperity.

Source: Saudi Press Agency