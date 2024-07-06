HRH the Crown Prince Congratulates President of Malawi on Republic Day

Riyadh: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the Republic of Malawi on the anniversary of his country’s Republic Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished the president constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Republic of Malawi steady progress and prosperity.

Source: Saudi Press Agency