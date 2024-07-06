HRH the Crown Prince Congratulates President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on Winning Iranian Presidential Elections

Jeddah: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his winning in the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

HRH the Crown Prince said: ‘On the occasion of your winning in the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Iran, I am pleased to send sincere congratulations and best wishes for success to Your Excellency as well as steady progress and prosperity for your country and people. I affirm my keenness to develop and deepen relations binding the two countries and peoples and serving our mutual interests.’

Source: Saudi Press Agency