HRH Crown Prince Meets with French President

HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met today in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace, HRH the Crown Prince was received by the French President, who welcomed him to France, wishing him and the accompanying delegation a pleasant stay, while HRH the Crown Prince expressed his happiness with the visit.

The Crown Prince was also received by the ministers of the French Cabinet and senior officials.

HRH the Crown Prince and the French President held an expanded bilateral meeting attended by members of the delegations of the two countries.

At the outset of the meeting, HRH the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the French President, who in turn conveyed his greetings to King Salman.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the historical and strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in all fields, in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, in addition to exchanging views on international and regional developments and joint efforts in that regard.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah; the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan; the Minister of State and Cabinet Member, Mohammad bin Abdulmalik Al Al-Sheikh; Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan; Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan; Secretary to HRH the Crown Prince, Dr. Bandar bin Obaid Al-Rasheed; and the Saudi Ambassador to France, Fahd Al-Ruwaili.

On the French side, the meeting was attended by Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna; French Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille; Secretary General of the Presidency Alexis K?ohler; Chief of the Special Staff Major General Fabien Mandon; Diplomatic Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa to the French President Emmanuel Bonne; Adviser for North Africa and the Middle East Patrick Durrell; and Victoire Vandeville, the Advisor of Attractiveness, Export and Trade Policy of President Macron.

Source: Saudi Press Agency