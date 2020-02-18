How MAXAIR Systems Respirators make following the CDC Coronavirus Guidelines easier

IRVINE, California, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — MAXAIR® CAPR® systems offer unprecedented overall safety, comfort, convenience, patient friendliness, and cost effectiveness for healthcare organizations seeking to comply with recent CDC guidelines for treating coronavirus cases.

With the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is advising healthcare workers to observe interim recommendations regarding the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). These recommendations include the standard precaution to “…assume that every person is potentially infected or colonized with a pathogen that could be transmitted in the healthcare setting.”

Further, the referenced Standard Precautions specify that “(Healthcare) Personnel entering the room (of a patient with known or suspected COVID-19) should use PPE, including respiratory protection …”

Some of the key issues regarding choice of respirator design include accurate fit during actual working conditions, full face, head, and neck contact and fluid protection, overall comfort and non-interference to HCP while performing all required activities, and the ability to communicate with patients who are likely to be under considerable stress.

MAXAIR CAPR is an excellent solution for these and other concerns. This advanced designed PAPR (Powered Air Purifying Respirator) uniquely integrates the motor, fan, filter, and controlled air flow mechanism in a compact, lightweight Helmet. This eliminates the need for a long breathing tube connected to a belt mounted motor-blower-filter unit, both of which are external to gowning, require more rigorous cleaning procedures, and can restrict HCP maneuverability.

The MAXAIR CAPR Systems are positive pressure, loose fitting PAPRs for particulate contaminants and therefore all configurations do not require fit testing.

The type and level of protection required by the situation are addressed by the available CAPR face and head cover alternatives.

The DLC Cuff is a full-face cover (eyes, nose, mouth) that does not require goggles and provides a high protection factor (APF=25).

Shroud and Hood configurations additionally provide full head and neck coverage for respiratory and contact concerns, and a higher protection factor (APF=1000).

CAPRs newest line of Hoods, 2271PB-07 Single and 2272PB-07 Double, provide additional protection as they meet the requirements of the ASTM F1671 standard test method for resistance of materials used in protective clothing to penetration by blood-borne pathogens.

Each CAPR configuration provides HCP with a full, clear field of view and allows full patient communication that includes unobstructed friendly, comforting and reassuring facial expressions.

All MAXAIR PAPRs are NIOSH approved and include a safety LED ESLI (End of Service Life) indicator for both air flow and battery charge in the wearer’s upper peripheral vision, always on and visible during working conditions.

The combination of the LED heads up display, the constant flow air controller that is user adjustable to meet individual cooling vs. work exertion needs, and the choice of an 8-10 hour or a 12-15 hour Lithium Ion Battery, assures that HCP can work through a full shift in comfort and without worry.

MAXAIR Systems are backed by a full warranty, on-site and teleconference live training, and a full complement of downloadable training videos and Users Instructions.

MAXAIR Systems have become the respirators of choice for many healthcare organizations looking to augment or upgrade their respiratory protection equipment in the face of this current coronavirus outbreak.

For superior respirator solutions for your healthcare providers treating infectious diseases, contact us at 949-424-3842 or by email at maxair@maxair-systems.com.

About Bio-Medical Devices Intl.

Bio-Medical Devices Intl, Inc. is a recognized leader in providing powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs) for various environments as healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, bio-research labs, and industrial markets. For over 15 years, BMDI has been providing creative solutions to meet the needs wherever personal respiratory and contact concerns demand the highest quality of safety and comfort to the user. BMDI’s MAXAIR CAPR® Systems are advanced respiratory protection systems that meet all OSHA and NIOSH loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR requirements. MAXAIR Systems are in use in many healthcare settings and laboratories where airborne contaminants exist. CAPR Systems facilitate user compliance due to unique comfort and convenience. MAXAIR Systems have become the respirators of choice versus conventional PAPR and FFR (mask) designs in numerous organizations.

