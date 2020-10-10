Hot weather forecast, temps 4C degrees above average

Relatively hot weather is forecast in the highlands across the Kingdom on Saturday despite a slight drop in mercury levels, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily forecast.

Another slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, but it will remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above seasonal average. A similar forecast is expected on Monday, the JMD added.

The highs in the Amman and much of the Kingdom’s highlands will range between 30 and 33 degrees dropping to 16-19 at night. In the Jordan Valley and the southern port of Aqaba, it will be scorching as temps soar to 41 degrees.

Source: Jordan News Agency