Hiyari: 40,000 people use Ajloun Cable Car since operation

Some 40,000 people, including Jordanians and visitors from foreign nationalities, have used the Ajloun Cable Car since its operation last month, according to Director General of Development Zones, Arwa Hiyari. In an interview with Petra, she stressed the need for concerted efforts by all concerned parties and the local community to carry out “an integrated promotional plan” for the cable car and the region, and encourage launching development projects, noting that the cable car has created job opportunities. Hiyari said that 4,500 people visited the site on Friday alone, which underlines that the cable car had become an attraction and a factor to prop up the tourism sector and promote investments and development in Ajloun.

Source: Jordan News Agency