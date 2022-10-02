Historical cultural celebration to be held in Madaba next Saturday

A historical cultural celebration is schedule to be held next Saturday in the village of Mukawir in the Madaba Governorate, southwest of Amman.

The celebration will include a musical and theatrical performance written by Père Joseph Soueid, Patriarchal Vicar of the Saint Charbel Church in Jordan, and will be performed by a Lebanese group of 30 male and female artists.

The musical recalls the history of the area, specially the Machaerus (Mukawir Castle), with a focus on the historical incident for which the site was famous, which was the beheading of John the Baptist or the Prophet Yahya, the event spokesperson and media coordinator, Rula Samaeen, said Saturday in a statement.

Holding this cultural celebration, Samaeen said, will enhance Madaba’s tourist status, especially since the city was selected as the 2022 Arab Tourism Capital.

It will also focus on the village of Mukawir, in particular the Mukawir Castle and the adjacent area, a rich area in rare Byzantine antiquities, including the oldest mosaic piece in Jordan, which dates back to the late first century BC and the Church of Melachius, according to multiple archeological excavations, Samaeen added.

Director-General of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Director General Abdulrazzaq Arabiyat said that Jordan enjoys a special status as a key religious tourist destination, noting that Makawir is an important site in terms of culture, history and tourism as well.

He stressed that Jordan is keen on developing infrastructure and enhancing global interest in religious places, whether Islamic or Christian.

The celebration will restore the ancient history of the area with a focus on a great historical figure, the Prophet Yahya or Saint John the Baptist who was imprisoned in the castle, and later beheaded there, Père Joseph Soueid said in the statement.

Soueid valued His Majesty King Abdullah and Jordan’s support for the state and people of Lebanon during the past periods in light of its crises he experienced, recalling Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al Rahi’s remarks in which he said: “Lebanon today breathes from the lungs of Jordan.”

The celebration will be sponsored by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Al-Fayez, and organized by the JTB.

Source: Jordan News Agency