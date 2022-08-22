Hisense’s Smart Washing Machine and Soundbar Named Products of the Year in South Africa

Product of the Year is South Africa’s largest independent consumer-voted survey focusing on product innovation. Kantar, the world’s top marketing data and analytics organization, conducted an independent survey of over 2,000 households across the country to determine the winners.

“We are honoured and proud of the technology we create, as well as the entire team that contributes to the success of these products. Product innovation is important to our business, and we will continue to invest in it to bring more ‘reimagine your life’ products to South African consumers,” said Patrick, marketing direct of Hisense South Africa.

The Hisense WFQR1214VAJMWT Front Loader Washing Machine is a 12kg powerhouse with Hisense auto-dosing technology that simplifies washing with automatic weighing, smart sensing, and precise dose. Its Smart WiFi feature allows users to control the washing machine from their smartphones using the ConnectLife App. Hisense’s steam wash technology is also included in the product, which uses mild steam to remove odours and make washed garments as clean and soft as new ones, even without additional ironing.

The innovative U5120G Soundbar, also an EISA (Expert Imaging and Sound Association) award winner, features 11 built-in multi-directional speakers and a 180-watt wireless subwoofer for a total of 510 watts of high-quality music. The 8-inch subwoofer can process sounds as low as 40Hz, giving movies, TV shows, games, and music deep and strong bass effects.

The U5120G Soundbar boasts simple connectivity and is Bluetooth compatible, making setup quick, easy, and painless. As to audio experience, speaker placement within the device offers a surround system with real 5.1.2ch sound. The entertainment system category winner can process high-resolution audio, resulting in sound quality comparable to that of recording studios and concert halls. Moreover, its Hi-Remaster technology enhances the sound quality of numerous input sources such as CDs and MP3s.

Beyond the two newly awarded products, Hisense has now distributed its products in South Africa to over 3 000 chain stores and 500 home appliance franchise stores, spanning entertainment, home appliances, mobile, and air conditioning.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1882469/Hisense.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1882470/Hisense.jpg