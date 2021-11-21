Hisense Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2022™ One Year to Go with ‘Too Big To Miss’ Campaign

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The FIFA World Cup 2022™ is just a year away and Qatar will host football’s most prestigious tournament for the first time.

Since sponsoring FIFA World Cup 2018™, Hisense has achieved a substantial increase in sales and global awareness. In 2022, Hisense joins forces with FIFA once again, to focus on technological innovation and establishing a mutual vision of taking global football to greater heights, with a view of creating the best at-home experiences for watching fans around the world.

‘Too Big To Miss’ Campaign Enhancing Tournament Experiences

As sponsor of the most prestigious tournament within football, Hisense is marking the occasion as ‘Too Big to Miss’, a social media campaign to show why fans cannot miss out – and how Hisense can help them to achieve the best at-home experiences.

Too Big to Miss marks Hisense officially entering the build-up to the FIFA World Cup™, as anticipation for the tournament amongst fans worldwide begins to grow as their teams qualify for next year’s showpiece.

To celebrate the one-year countdown to FIFA World Cup 2022™, Hisense will be offering attractive discounts while launching its interactive ‘1121’social media campaign, acknowledging the November 21 milestone and giving fans the chance to win prizes if attend relevant activities.

Participants could have a chance to win tournament tickets, premium Hisense products, or National Team jerseys as part of the promotion.

Bring the stadium to your home with Hisense TVs groundbreaking experiences.

ULED TV U6

Hisense U6 TV stands out for authentic colors, brilliant contrast, clear motion, and distinct details, offering Sports Mode to express sporting images smoothly to elevate entertainment experiences to new heights.

UHD TV A7

The A7 TV takes entertainment to a breathtaking cinematic level. Enjoy intense lifelike color with the Quantum Dot, HDR10+ decoding, Dolby Vision, and the 4K technology, which could ultimately light-up every moment for all your favorite matches. (Specific functions differ by region)

Laser TV L9G

The massive 100-inch Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) Daylight screen produces incredible picture clarity in airy, well-lit spaces and is perfectly paired with the Laser TV L9G. A true living room TV to take sports games to the next level.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=YPFEAAf9-ow

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=NLEfEz8_1-0

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1693032/Too_Big_To_Miss_ Campaign.jpg