Higher Education Ministry holds workshop in Abu Dhabi on Jordanian university admissions

Amman: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in collaboration with the Jordanian Society Abu Dhabi, held an educational workshop for Jordanian students and their families in the United Arab Emirates on Jordanian university admissions procedures and opportunities.

Muhannad Al Khatib, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research’s media advisor and Director of the Unified Admission Coordination Unit, gave a presentation about the Higher Education Council-affiliated Unified Admission Coordination Unit, explaining the tasks assigned to it in implementing the unified admission process in Jordanian universities and colleges.

He described how to visit the Unified Admission Coordination Unit’s website, how students can apply and store their information, and how to pay the application cost via the e-Fawateercom electronic payment service.

Al-Khatib examined the general admission policies for Jordanian universities, the application process and how to apply for each grant or allocation

. He also provided a thorough explanation of how the unified admission processes will be implemented for students with general secondary school certificates from Arab or foreign countries, taking into account the percentage of seats allotted for them in the general admission policies.

The educational workshop covered the conditions and requirements for studying abroad in non-Jordanian universities, as well as a thorough explanation of how to apply for the scholarships, grants, and internal loans offered by the Student Support Fund at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

