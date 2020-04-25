‘High instantaneous concentrations of dust and fine airborne particles’

Amman, The sandstorm affecting the Kingdom has prompted a significant rise in the instantaneous concentrations of suspended dust and fine particles in the air in all of the Kingdom’s regions yesterday and today, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Environment.



It said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Petra, that a report by the ministry’s stations that monitored the ambient air quality revealed that the daily rates of dust and suspended particulate matter PM10 have increased above the limits allowed by the Jordanian ambient air quality specifications No. 1140/2006.



The ministry said that its stations yesterday observed a noticeable increase in the instantaneous concentrations of dust and suspended particulate matter, measuring 1000 micrograms per cubic meter, and this is not within the normal rates in all of the sites monitored, adding that the air quality indicators pointed that the air quality is not good in all of the regions.



It said that the public can follow the website https://www.jordanenv.com, which transmits the results of ambient air quality indicators directly.

Source: Jordan News Agency