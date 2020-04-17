Hengtong India donates masks and hand sanitisers to communities in Khed City

SUZHOU, China, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hengtong’s Indian subsidiary (hereinafter referred to as “Hengtong India”) is reaching out to marginalized communities such as rural areas of Khed city to help the people there fight the battle against this crisis. In the face of the pandemic, the whole society needs to take actions and fight against it.

The COVID-19 pandemic has almost brought the world down to its knees. Not only have developing countries like India, but the developed nations are also struggling to keep up with the speed at which the deadly disease is spreading. As of April 17, more than 12,000 cases have been confirmed in India.

Hengtong is committed to taking initiatives that will benefit the local community. Hengtong India clearly understands the shortage of basic masks and hand sanitisers, especially in rural areas. Hengtong India has distributed face masks and hand sanitiser kits to over 2500 families in the villages in and around Khed, Chakan area, as well as the police officers and security personnel there. The idea is to help them to cope with the pandemic.

As taking the right measures of wearing a mask and washing or sanitizing hands regularly will likely to help prevent the transmission of this deadly virus, Hengtong has risen to the occasion and is trying its best to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Khed City, Pune, India.

Hengtong India hopes its efforts and contributions can save many vulnerable lives in Khed City.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1156714/Hengtong.jpg