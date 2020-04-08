Health Ministry receives medical equipment and supplies donated by Chinese businessman Jack Ma

The Ministry of Health has received on Wednesday, the medical equipment, and supplies donated by Chinese businessman, Jack Ma, in the context of his contribution to support the health sector to counter the Covid-19 outbreak.

His Majesty King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah expressed, in a telephone call, their thanks to the Chinese businessman for his support and donation of 100,000 test kits and 30 positive airway pressure (PAP) devices.

The support also includes 300,000 medical masks, 50 infrared thermometers, and 10,000 protective medical suits for the use of medical personnel working in isolation departments.

Source: Jordan News Agency