Health Ministry implements second and third phases of distributing impregnated mosquito nets in four provinces



The Ministry of Public Health and Population concluded the second and third phases of the campaign to distribute mosquito nets impregnated with long-lasting insecticide in four provinces.

The campaign, which was implemented by the National Malaria Control Program over a period of 22 days, targeted 19 districts in Hodeida, Hajjah, Taiz and Marib to reduce the spread of malaria and dengue fever.

In conclusion, in Al-Duha District in Al-Hodeida province, the Director General of the National Malaria Control Program, Dr. Mithaq Al-Sada, explained that the campaign aimed to protect 1,953,900 residents and displaced people in the targeted districts through the distribution of 976,950 mosquito nets in cooperation with health offices in the four provinces.

Dr. Al-Sada reported that mosquito nets were distributed in Maqbana District in Taiz province and Serwah District in Marib province.

He stressed the importance of distributing long-term insecticide-impregnated mosquito nets and delivering them to various areas w

here mosquitoes breed during the current period, especially during their breeding season, indicating that the distribution process comes within the framework of the program’s strategy to combat malaria and dengue fever.

The Director-General of the program called on citizens to preserve mosquito nets and use them optimally to protect them from malaria and dengue fever. He praised the cooperation of local councils and citizens with field teams, supervisors and health workers, numbering two thousand people distributed in the targeted provinces.

For his part, Director of the Health Office in Hodeida, Dr. Khaled Al-Madani, praised the efforts of the Ministry of Health, represented by the Malaria Control Program, in eliminating dengue fever, malaria, and mosquito-borne diseases in the province.

He stated that the campaign targeted seven districts in the second phase and four districts in the third, by distributing 700,000 mosquito nets to protect 1,300,000 people in the procince.

Dr. Al-Madani urged citizens to

adhere to the instructions of the field teams and preventive measures to combat the mosquitoes that transmit the disease.

Source: Yemen News Agency