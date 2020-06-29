Health Ministry: 7 new COVID-19 infections, including 2 local cases

Seven new infections with the coronavirus were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, including two local cases, hiking the caseload since the outbreak to 1,128, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the daily media brief by the Prime Ministry and the Health Ministry, the new cases were 3 Jordanians coming from Saudi Arabia, who were staying in quarantine sites at Dead Sea hotels, and two non-Jordanian truck drivers coming across the Al-Omari and Jaber border crossings, who were dealt with according to the protocol, in addition to 2 non-Jordanian labourers at the Al Karamah border crossing.

The statement also said that 7 cases of recovery were recorded today: 6 at Prince Hamza Public Hospital, and one at Queen Alia Military Hospital.

It also said that 5,088 COVID-19 tests were carried out nationwide, taking to 379,796 the total number of tests since the epidemic.

The Ministry of Health reiterated the need to adhere to prevention measures, including wearing masks and observing physical distancing, particularly with the expansion in reopening the various sectors.

Source: Jordan News Agency