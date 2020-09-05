Health Ministry: 43 local COVID-19 infections, 24 recoveries

The Ministry of Health said Saturday it recorded 52 coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, including 43 local infections, raising the caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic to 2,353.

According to the news brief by the Prime Ministry and the health Ministry, the cases were 22 in the Amman Governorate (15 contacts with infected persons and 7 under investigation), 14 in Balqa Governorate, 6 in Irbid and 1 in Zarqa, who all contacted infected people.

It said that 9 of the cases from abroad were 8 who were staying at quarantine hotels and one, a truck driver coming to the Omari border crossing from Saudi Arabia.

It said that 24 COVID-19 patients have recovered, including 23 at the Prince Hamza Government Hospital and one at a Dead Sea site for isolating people infected with the virus.

According to the brief, 9,268 swab tests were taken, raising the total number of tests to 882,473.

The Health Ministry urged adherence to the Defence Order No. 11 of 2020 in view of the infection surge, and to follow safety and prevention criteria, mainly wearing masks, avoiding gatherings of more than 20 people and using the Aman and Sehtak alert applications.

Source: Jordan News Agency