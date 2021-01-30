Health Ministry: 23 virus deaths, 641 infections

The Ministry of Health said Saturday it recorded 23 coronavirus deaths and 641 cases across the Kingdom, bringing the death toll to 4,304 and the infection tally to 325,674.

The new infections were: 354 in Amman, 122 in Irbid, including 19 in Ramtha district, 65 in Balqa, 36 in Zarqa, 27 in Mafraq, 12 in Karak, 10 in Ajloun, 8 in Jerash, 6 in Aqaba and 1 in Ma’an, according to the daily media brief on the pandemic by the ministry and the Prime Ministry.

It said that 52 active cases were admitted to hospitals today and 27 were discharged, adding that the total number of confirmed cases currently hospitalized was 392, while 338 isolation beds were occupied yesterday, at an occupancy rate of 8 per cent. It added that 122 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care yesterday, at an occupancy rate of 14 per cent, including 55 on ventilators.

Also according to the daily report, 15,605 PCR tests were carried out today, bringing the total to 3,844,913 with a positivity rate for the day of 4.11 per cent.

The Ministry urged strict adherence to the defense orders and preventive measures, such as wearing masks, avoiding gatherings of more than 20 people and following the awareness campaigns it launched in partnership with a number of ministries and entities to curb infection, and to register for vaccination.

Source: Jordan News Agency