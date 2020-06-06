Health Ministry: 11 new COVID-19 infections today

Amman, The Ministry of Health said Saturday that it recorded 11 new cases of the coronavirus, including 10 imported cases and a single local infection.

It also registered 15 cases of recovery, 10 of which were at the Prince Hamza Government Hospital and 5 at the Queen Alia Military Hospital in Amman.

According to the ministry’s daily media brief, the infections are 9 truck drivers coming across Al-Omari border post with Saudi Arabia, of whom are 3 Jordanians and 6 from other nationalities, and that they were dealt with according to the protocol in place.

The other cases were a Jordanian, who came from Kazakhstan and was in quarantine in one of the Dead Sea hotels, and another who came into contact with an infected person in the Amman Governorate.

The ministry said that the new cases brought to 795 the Kingdom’s caseload since the start of the pandemic.

It also said that 4,090 COVID-19 tests were carried out across the Kingdom today, bringing the total number of tests conducted so far to 217,905.

In light of the implementation of the plan to reopen the various sectors Saturday, and as the Kingdom reached a “moderate” risk level, the ministry stressed the need to adhere to safety and prevention regulations, foremost of which is maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks in order to avoid any setbacks in the epidemiological situation and a resort to imposing strict measures according to the criteria included in the matrix.

It called for learning about the government’s plan to reopen sectors and the matrix of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, at the link: https://corona.moh.gov.jo/ar/Together-to-Reopen

Source: Jordan News Agency