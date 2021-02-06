Health Minister visits Zarqa Hospital, Dhlail Health Center

Minister of Health, Nathir Obeidat, on Saturday visited the Zarqa Governorate, northeast of Amman, to check firsthand on medical services provided to patients and visitors in the Dhlail Health Center and Zarqa Public Hospital, especially the departments of emergency and intensive care.

Obeidat said that the ministry will sign an agreement with the Hashemite University (HU), in the coming weeks, with the aim of accrediting Zarqa Public Hospital exclusively for the Faculty of Medicine at the HU, under which the faculty’s students will provide treatment services to patients and visitors in all hospital departments, with the aim of addressing the shortage in some specialties, through residency programs.

Obeidat explained that the ministry had issued a tender to purchase a catheterization device, within a maximum period of four months, and contracted with specialists in this field, in order to improve medical services provided to citizens.

He pointed out that the ministry will work on increasing the number of medical and nursing staff in the Dhlail Health Center in the coming days, and conducting the necessary maintenance of the center’s infrastructure and rehabilitate it appropriately in line with the required medical standards, as quickly as possible.

For his part, Director of Zarqa Public Hospital, Mabrouk Sraihin, lauded the minister’s continuous support to the hospital and his efforts to improve services provided by the hospital to patients and visitors, to match services provided in university hospitals and hospitals in advanced countries.

Sraihin said that the cooperation between the hospital and the HU’s Faculty of Medicine will positively reflect on and promote medical services provided to patients, indicating that the number of visitors to the hospital is 40,000 per month.

He stated that the hospital performs major surgeries ranging from 700 to 900 operations per month, while about 800 small and medium daily operations are performed.

