  • Date: April 8, 2024

Hazy Weather Expected Tonight

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Saturday will be hazy with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly to southerly 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 05 to 10 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini ———- —————- ——————- ————- Messaid: 04:49 17:29 12:10 23:11 21 Wakrah: 03:45 16:45 10:50 22:36 20 Doha: 03:11 15:31 10:55 22:20 23 Al Khor: 03:22 15:24 10:59 19:51 21 Ruwais 03:57 16:39 10:45 23:01 20 Dukhan: 08:51 21:24 02:34 15:14 22 Sunrise: 05:18 LT Sunset: 17:53 LT ——————

