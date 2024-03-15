Hajjah .. Unprecedented crowds in marches “Ramadan Yemen a flood wins for Gaza”



The people of Hajjah Governorate gathered in an unprecedented manner on Friday in the marches “Ramadan Yemen is a flood that wins for Gaza” in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

The participants in the marches affirmed support for the decision of the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed. Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to prevent ships associated with the Israeli enemy from crossing across the Indian Ocean, in the direction adjacent to South Africa, towards the usurping Zionist enemy entity.

In the marches in the governorate center and districts, the sons of Hajjah raised the Palestinian and Yemeni flags, chanting slogans of support for the revolutionary leadership and readiness to fight the battle of the promised conquest, holy jihad and slogans of innocence from America and Israel.

They praised the revolutionary leadership’s serious approach to continue to effectively expand military operations to areas and locations that the enemy never expected.

Source: Yemen News Agency