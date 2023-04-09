Hajjah… over 4,000 citizens killed andinjured during 8 years of aggression

Eight years of barbaric aggression against the Hajjah province revealed the ugly face of the coalition countries and their stripping them of the minimum level of morals, which was clearly evident in their perseverance in killing Yemenis and destroying all capabilities and infrastructure.

Eight years of systematic aggression and brutal airstrikes on the province, during which more than 4 thousand and 15 people were killed and injured, including 869 children and 562 women, in addition to dozens of people killed or injured from the remnants of mines and cluster bombs in Abs.

Hajjah province represented a destination for the criminal aggression, which launched thousands of airstrikes that targeted more than 2,158 establishments, machinery, equipment, 2,000, and 32 shops and food stores.

In eight years, the aggression’s planes invaded residential neighborhoods and citizens’ properties and destroyed thousands of houses in the districts of Haradh, Hiran and Medi, and doubled the suffering of more than 90 percent of its residents who were displaced to other districts and province to search for shelter and live in tragic conditions, and their livelihoods were cut off, and they were displaced due to the intense indiscriminate shelling and the destruction of property and projects of service and health.

The brutal aggression committed the most heinous massacres in Haradh, Mastaba, Al-Mazrak, Triangle Ahem, Abu Tair, Irs Bani Qais, and others, which claimed the lives of hundreds of citizens and revealed the hidden hatred of the aggression and its goal of killing Yemenis.

Reports issued by the Offices of Human Rights, Health, Media and Statistics revealed the death of 51 people in the massacre of Al-Mazraq camps, 31 in the massacre of Diafco restaurant, 25 in the massacre of Bani Al-Zulaia, 89 in Muthalath Ahem market massacre, 37 in Al-Hajawra massacre, 120 in Mastaba market massacre, 42 in Abs prison massacre, and 27 in the Abs hospital massacre.

Also, according to reports, 32 people were killed in al-Sham Water Factory massacre, 36 in Dhahr Abu Tair massacre, 20 in Haran massacre, 35 in Arrafa area massacre, 22 in the al-Warfi station massacre, 23 in Talan massacre in Kushr, and nine displaced persons from one family in Hayash family massacre in Mastaba after Eid al-Adha prayer.

The reports showed that the infrastructure, services and economics in the province were subjected to systematic destruction and direct and indirect damage, as the aggression targeted 190 roads and bridges, 17 stations and generators, 23 networks and communication stations, and 139 province facilities.

The aggression also targeted 82 reservoirs and water networks, in addition to an airport and port, 127 schools and institutes, 32 mosques, 411 agricultural fields, seven sports facilities, 48 tourism facilities, five university facilities, 18 archaeological sites, seven islands, and two media facilities.

The reports added that the aggression targeted in the economic sector 596 commercial establishments, 54 chicken and livestock farms, 41 fuel stations, 1,000 and 49 agricultural equipment, 57 fishing boats, 2,000, 32 food stores, 41 markets, 212 means of transportation and 30 fuel tankers.

The aggression also targeted Al-Akhdar and Al-Jabis and all that is in the districts of Haradh and Medi, including governmental, commercial, investment and health projects and facilities, shops, agricultural lands, artesian wells and roads, which are estimated at millions of dollars, in addition to targeting the displaced camps in Al-Mazrak and the neighboring villages, which were house to thousands of families

.

Reports indicated that more than 80,000 families have been displaced, more than 137,000 host families have been affected, and more than 215,923 families need food.

Moreover, reports indicated that the poverty rate reached more than 80 percent, and the rate of unemployment and famine increased in the province, as more than one million and 400 thousand people from the province suffer from food insecurity and need urgent assistance.

Reports also indicated that the aggression caused the spread of diseases and epidemics, infecting hundreds of thousands with malaria, dengue, malnutrition, measles, and the inability of the health sector to combat these fevers, and the failure of many organizations to play their humanitarian role.

Aggression also caused the suspension of a number of medical departments and threatened the lives of thousands of patients with death due to the lack of oil derivatives, the continued denial of entry to ships, the lack of a stock of medicines for emergencies and the spare sector for medical devices.

According to reports, the agricultural sector incurred direct and indirect losses estimated at more than 210 billion riyals during the 8 years, including the halting of the revenues of some agricultural crops and the damage of thousands of hectares and hundreds of farms and equipment as a result of the direct bombing.

The reports indicated that the tourism sector incurred indirect losses, as many tourist facilities were closed, domestic tourism declined, visitor demand for tourist areas declined, and hotels, parks, restaurants, and travel agency services stopped.

In addition, the reports pointed to the exacerbation of the suffering of hundreds of fishermen in Medi district, after they, along with their boats and fishing centers, became victims of the aggression’s warplanes, and they faced impossible choices between extreme poverty and death.

The governor of Hajjah, Hilal Al-Soufi, explained to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the province suffered severe material damage in various development, investment, agricultural, tourism and works sectors, the cessation of service projects, and the decline in revenues, resources of the local authority and revenue offices.

He said, “The persistence of the aggression coalition in its aggression and siege led to a decline in the revenues of the local authority’s resources, the halting and faltering of hundreds of services, development projects, and the halting of the investment program’s revenues.”

He added that the estimated amounts to restore the historical monuments and monuments destroyed by the aggression are nothing compared to the cultural and historical value of the targeted sites.

He considered the aggression’s attempts to destroy and obliterate the monuments and monuments of Yemeni civilization a crime against the Yemeni people and its human history, considering that the international silence encouraged the aggression to persist in the crimes of targeting the antiquities and civilization of Yemen.

Al-Sufi affirmed the steadfastness of the people of the province, their response to the plans of aggression, thwarting its bets, and missing the opportunity for the enemy and its tools to dismantle the social fabric and popular cohesion.

He also stressed that the province, with its brave men and heroes, and behind them the honorable tribes, will remain unbreakable, no matter how brutal raids intensify.

He praised the steadfastness of the people of the province in confronting the aggression and breaking its arrogance and tyranny in defense of the homeland, freedom, independence and sovereignty, stressing that this legendary steadfastness thwarted the plans of the aggression and those behind it, despite the brutal massacres committed by the aggression and the suffocating siege it imposed.

Al-Sufi said, “The crimes of genocide will not subdue the people of the province, nor will they discourage them from their steadfastness, strengthening the rally, and continuing efforts to mobilize and support the fronts to defend the sovereignty of the homeland and support the options for victory.”

He touched on the remedies taken by the local authority to confront the economic impacts and implement community projects and initiatives in various fields.

The aggression coalition called for the reconstruction of what was destroyed, the restoration and rehabilitation of the damage that affected historical and archaeological sites.

Al-Sufi valued the stances of the sheikhs, notables and sons of the province in the face of the fiercest aggression in contemporary history and the provision of convoys of giving and men, urging that the families of the martyrs, the injured and the prisoners be given care in gratitude for their sacrifices in order to defend the land, honor and national sovereignty.

He stressed the need to strengthen community solidarity to thwart plans aimed at tearing the social fabric and work to activate community initiatives to overcome all the challenges posed by the continuation of the aggression.

Source: Yemen News Agency