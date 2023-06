Hajj Services Company of Turkish Pilgrims, Muslims of Europe, America, and Australia, Continues Providing Awareness and Guidance Services to 68,588 Pilgrims

Hajj Services Company of Turkish Pilgrims, Muslims from Europe, America, and Australia continued providing educational and guidance services to 68,588 pilgrims from different nationalities who have arrived so far at their residences in Makkah.

The company is keen to raise the quality and efficiency of its services by assigning the best-qualified personnel from different nationalities to ensure that quality is achieved in efficient work, and the application of quality standards approved by the company in all its woks.

Source: Saudi Press Agency